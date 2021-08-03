Joseph Warren Long

3/22/1950 to 7/25/2021

Because Heaven was not bright enough, it has taken Joe’s light.

After a long neurological illness Joe, a/k/a Papi, Gordi, Mountain Man, How Cute’s Honey, and Deputy Attorney General (in Ely, 2002 to 2009), quickly passed from Covid, although vaccinated. His kind, generous smile and quick wit will be missed. Your expressions of love sustain us at this time. Wife Elena and children Melissa and Justin are at peace and counting on Joe holding our seats in Heaven.

Please read full obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com and share a memory.

Cremation was on 7/28/2021.

Memorial services will be in Ogden, UT and Miami, FL at future dates.