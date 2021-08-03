In Memoriam: Rebecca Jean Rowley

Rebecca Jean Rowley, 38 Years old, Passed away from complications of Pneumonia on July 24th, 2021 in Salt Lake City Utah, at the University of Utah Hospital. Becky was born to Jay Rowley and Sandy Hecker Rowley in Salt Lake City Utah on August 6th 1982. She attended elementary School in Ely Nevada and Graduated from White Pine Highschool in 2001. Becky worked as a nanny for her sister where she built an unbreakable bond with her niece Mckayla Rowley. Later she worked at the Silver State Restaurant for Don and Luanne for 7 years. She worked at Carls Jr. restaurant as a lead trainer and cook for the last four years of her life.

Becky was a unique person, babies and animals loved her! She never had a mean bone in her body and if you were her friend than she loved you 100% unconditionally. She wore her heart on her sleeve but if you hurt her feelings, you most likely would never know it. She had a special spirit and if you had the opportunity to know her you were truly blessed.

Becky loved fishing, camping (especially campfires,) Nascar, car shows and country music concerts. She loved spending time with her family, especially her parents and all her nieces and nephews.

Becky was preceded in death by her Father Ronald Jay Rowley, Grandparents Paul and Beverly Hecker, Grandparents Leon and Edith Rowley, and Grandfather Fred Salisbury. She is survived by her dad and mom, Doug and Sandy Salisbury, Brother Jason (Heather) Rowley, Sister Jennifer (Robert) West, Brother Justin (Janie) Salisbury, Grandmother June Salisbury, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Rosary Service for Becky will be held at Mountain Vista Chappel in Ely Nevada on August 12, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

Funeral Service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on August 13, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment at the Ely cemetery directly after.

Luncheon to follow at the Bristlecone Convention Center in Ely Nevad at 12:00 noon. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Becky’s life.