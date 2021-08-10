Fred C. Rose Fred C. Rose (10/5/1938) passed peacefully on June 21, 2021 at home in Sparks at the age of 82, his loving family beside him. He was the beloved husband of Frances Etcheverry Rose, loving father of Rick (Katy) Rose, Alisa Rose, Elizabeth Rose, and Michelle Rose. His grandchildren include Bernadine (Albert) Sollini, Anthony Rose, Garrett McDermott, and Kellen McDermott. His great grandchildren are Jason and Lana Sollini.

Fred was a volunteer fireman for many years for the Ely Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of RPC, Elks Club and the Ely Basque Club where he barbecued the lambs at the festivals for many years.

Fred was proudest and most thankful for his family who was equally proud of him. Fred lived most of his life in Ely, though he was born in Great Falls, Montana to William (Bill) and Mary Rose. The family migrated through Utah finally settling in Ely, Nevada.

Fred had very strong opinions about most subjects and did not hesitate to voice those opinions beginning with the statement, “Oh, bullshit.” Fred is survived by his wife and children, brothers Claude Rose of Ely, Nv and Carl (Sandy) Rose of Winnemucca, Nv. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy Rose, nephew Robert Mark Rose, great nephew Joshua Rose and great niece Bryanna Sargent. At Fred’s request there will be no Services. A celebration of life will be held in Ely, Nevada at a later date.