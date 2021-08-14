Battle Born Media

Sen. Tom Cotton, D-AR, let one of Nevada’s worst-kept political secrets out of the bag today — Adam Laxalt will run against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in 2022.

At the GOP fundraiser in Gardnerville on Saturday, Cotton told the group that he was here to help Laxalt take on Masto. He said he probably should not be making that announcement at the fundraiser, so he told the group to consider this a preview for a race to come.

“Adam Laxalt is going to the U.S. Senate in 2022. Mastos is to the left of Bernie Sanders. The stakes are too high not to send her packing.”

Cotton said the same thing last week when he spoke to a GOP group in Orange County.

Laxalt is the former Nevada Attorney General who lost his bid for governor in 2018. That race was won by Steve Sisolak.

Mastos has been a Nevada senator since 2006.

Adam Laxalt talks to people attending his “Morning in Nevada” fundraiser in Gardnerville today.