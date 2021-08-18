Carson City, NV – As many businesses and organizations require proof of vaccination for members of the public to attend events, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford warns Nevadans that the buying, making and selling of fake vaccination cards is not only a danger to public health, but is also against the law.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important thing you can do individually to help stop the pandemic,” said AG Ford. “When you make or use an illegal vaccine card, you are not only endangering yourself, but the lives of every Nevadan you encounter.”

Health providers give out legitimate vaccination cards when they administer the vaccine. These records provide recipients with information about the type of vaccine they received, as well as the dates of the first and second dose. Many businesses and organization now require proof of vaccination to enter their facilities, and governments are mandating the same in many instances, including in Nevada.

When you use a fake vaccination card to circumvent these requirements, you are putting yourself, your family, your friends, your coworkers and others at risk of contracting COVID-19. Nevada public health officials have worked diligently the last year and a half to curb the effects of the pandemic. Using deceptive cards threatens Nevada’s health progress and violates state and federal law. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, such as the Department of Health and Human Services of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may be a crime punishable by a fine or up to five years in prison.

Because individuals may be using fake vaccine cards, Nevadans are still encouraged to continue to follow the state mask mandate and take social distancing measures. To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, please contact the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, HHS-OIG (1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov); or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.