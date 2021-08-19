The oldest and longest running horse race event in Nevada is back in action this summer. The White Pine Fair and Horse Races return to the White Pine County Fairgrounds Friday, Aug 20. through Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Whether you wear a cowboy hat or a Kentucky derby hat, you’ll feel right at home at this three-day event where even visitors are treated like locals. The races, which began in 1934, were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have this event return this year,” says Marietta Henry, horse race director. “We have a $6,000 purse for each race which will be split among the top three finishers. Also, we are always looking for more riders to compete.”

The live action races of thoroughbreds and quarter horses feature pari-mutuel betting, which you won’t find in many other places across the state. The term actually originated in France, and literally translates to “wager amongst ourselves.” Unlike most other forms of betting, the odds are not fixed. Rather than placing a bet against the race track, like one would with a bookie, horse racing bettors are wagering against each other. For this reason, the payouts on a single wager could range anywhere from less than the actual amount wagered to astronomical amounts.

To learn more about registering your horse for the event, head to: wphr.joshnicholes.com.

White Pine County Fair

The horse races are only part of the story. The White Pine County Fair is a throwback to simpler times, where the community gathers together for fun and games. The event includes three days of live music, a volunteer firefighter barbecue, arts and crafts market, 4H exhibits, livestock auctions and a rodeo. Many of the livestock available were raised by local Ely students, who use the proceeds to benefit their college funds. Also for the first time this year, in grand Ely fashion, the fair will feature a full fireworks show to close out the weekend.

Here is a full breakdown of the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 20:

9 a.m. -1 p.m. — Exhibit Registration

9 a.m. — Ranch Rodeo Begins

10 a.m. 4 p.m. — Lower Concession Opens

11 a.m. — Midnight Bar Hours

2 p.m. — White Pine County Fair Livestock Showmanship

3 p.m. — Horse Race Post Time (team roping to begin after races)

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Volunteer Fireman BBQ

6:00 p.m. — Midnight Live Music & Dancing with the “Good Friends Band.”

Saturday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. — White Pine County Fair Opens, featuring 4H, vendors, open class exhibits, White Pine Jr. livestock show, kids games and music featuring the “Plowed Under Band.”

11 a.m. – Midnight — Bar Hours

12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.— Lower Concession Opens

1 p.m. — Horse Race Post Time begins, includes T-Rex Race, Team Roping to Begin After Races

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Fired-Up Pizza & Smashburger

6 p.m. — Midnight Live Music & Dancing with the “Good Friends Band.”

Sunday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. — White Pine County Fair Opens, featuring 4H, vendors, open class exhibits, White Pine Jr. livestock show, kids games and music featuring the “Plowed Under Band.”

9:30 a.m. — Livestock Sale

11 a.m. — Bar hours begin

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Concession opens

1 p.m. — Horse Race Post Time begins, including T-Rex Race, Mascot Shuffle and Barrel Racing

9 p.m.— Fireworks Show

