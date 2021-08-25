Bryce Morgan Hunt, 28, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 18 years and former resident of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Bryce was born August 27, 1992 in Ely, Nevada; the son of Lance Dylan Hunt and Tina June Potter Hunt .

Mr. Hunt attended schools in Green River and was a 2011 graduate of Green River High School.

He has been installing garage doors for the last eight years.

Bryce never went anywhere without his hammock; it came in handy for many camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting trips. He was an avid outdoorsman. When Bryce loved, he loved with all of his heart, mind and soul. He was passionate about watching and following the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Braves. Bryce was an old soul, with an adventurous heart, and loved to crack open an ice cold Budweiser.

Survivors include his parents, Lance and Tina Hunt of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Shyana Hunt and significant other Blake Waite of Green River; maternal grandparents, Gordon and Faye Potter of Rapid City, South Dakota; paternal grandfather, Miles Hunt of North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Marsha Betsill and husband Earlynn of Ely, Nevada; one Aunt, Dorene Heim and husband Trevor of Nampa, Idaho; one uncle, Eric Potter and significant other Raejean of Spearfish, South Dakota; three cousins, Kayla Potter and fiancé Andrew Trierweiler of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Alex Heim of Nampa, Idaho; Slater Heim of Nampa, Idaho; as well as several close friends.

He was preceded in death by several close relatives and friends including, one uncle, Darrin Hunt ; two great-grandmothers, Phylis David; Josephine Spencer and one great-aunt, Evelyn West.

Following Cremation a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming . Friends may call one hour prior to services.

