Glenna Rae Holen (Bliss), born July 14, 1952, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 1, 2021, in Ely, NV.

Glenna is survived by her children, Terri (Jason) Martinez of Ruth, Chris (Brandi) Martinez and Randy (Jen) Baker of Elko, NV, Melanie (Ed) Boynton of Ely, NV, and Chad (Becky) Holen of Boise, ID; Siblings, Linda (Bob) Goff and Kay (Dusty) Leavitt of Spring Creek, NV, Joyce (John) Hyatt of New Zealand, and Beverly Bliss of Ely, NV; Grandchildren Amanda Boynton, Sami (Tanner) Southard, Jordan (Jesse) Dalluge, Derek (Cierra) Martinez, Skylar (Brandy) Hall, Zach Boynton, and Tre Hall and numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband’s Richard Holen and Michael Martinez. As well as Randy’s father, Les Baker, and her brothers Dan and Bobby Bliss.

Memorial Services were held at Mountain Vista Chapel, Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., with a luncheon that followed at 1:00 P.M. at the Ruth Community Center.