Early in the afternoon of August 29, 2021, Angele Marie Liverani, of Ely, Nevada, was called into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior after a brief illness. She is pre-deceased by her father, Joseph Paul Emillien des Rosiers. She is survived by her husband Matthew, of Ely, Nevada, her three children, Jean-Paul des Rosiers of Arlington, Virginia, Audrie Liverani of McGill, Nevada and Anthony Liverani of Ely, her mother, Therese Criste des Rosiers of Arlington, Virginia, sister Christiane (White) of Annandale, Virginia, and her two brothers Andre des Rosiers of Ford Valley, Virginia and Marc des Rosiers of Arlington and numerous aunts and uncles.

Angele was a bright spot in the many lives she touched throughout her life. She was always looking for ways to help others whether it was providing them a home cooked meal, some baked goodies, or just lending a helping hand. She was quite proficient with hand embroidery, which was her absolute favorite hobby. Among her other interests, she enjoyed painting, baking, and trying out new dinner recipes she would collect. She always looked forward to our twice yearly drive over Success Loop to look at and photograph the wild flowers in bloom in the spring and the trees as they changed colors in the fall, all while watching for wildlife or grazing cattle. Angele, you’ve more than earned your wings. Keep watch over us that are left behind until our time comes to rejoin you in Heaven.

Per her wishes, she will be laid to rest in Virginia following a funeral mass September 8, 2021 at 1:30pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Annandale. Burial will be at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington. A celebration of life will take place for her friends and family in Ely at a later date.