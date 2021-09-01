In Memoriam – Robert (Robbie) Eugene Kinternecht
Robert (Robbie) Eugene Kinternecht passed away at age 58 in Ely, Nevada on August 1st, 2021.
Survivors include his mother, Caroline Meinen, sister, Karina Jackson, brother, Mike Kinternecht, son, Shane Kinternecht, daughter, Alesha Kinternecht, five grandchildren, aunt, uncles, and numerous uncles and nephews.
Robbie loved rodeo, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Robbie could be a jokester and always looked forward to having a good time with family and friends. He will be missed, however, comfort is found knowing that he is now home with the Lord.
Graveside burial for the family will be planned at a later date.