“Christmas Throughout the Years” is this year’s parade theme for the Christmas parade.

The parade will take place Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., with registration beginning at 3 p.m. The deadline for entries is Dec. 1. Forms can be picked up at the White Pine Chamber of Commerce, located at 636 Aultman St., or at KDSS radio station, located 466 Aultman St.

That same weekend has traditionally been the weekend for the Festival of Trees and the Crafters Festival.

Get your tickets early for the Festival of Trees because this year’s entertainment for the event will be hypnotist Shawn Fetters. He has performed the last 26 years for companies such as Coca-Cola, Smith’s Grocery, Ken Garff Ford dealership, and many mid-west shows.

Those who choose to be hypnotized will have a great time along with those in the audience. This is an all ages event.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person, and group rates for tables are also available. Tickets go on sale this week at the Bristlecone Convention Center.

Trees to decorate are still available. Trees are decorated by companies, organizations and individuals in the community which are then auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The day after the Festival of Trees is the Crafters Festival, where Santa will also be making an appearance for picture opportunities with the little ones.

To reserve a tree, or a craft booth, contact Bunny Hill at 775-296-0439.