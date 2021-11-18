It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Linda Shook-Banks of Ely, Nevada, born in Detroit Michigan, who passed away on October 24, 2021, at the age of 74, leaving behind her husband Michael Banks, son Nicholas Verga, his wife Sarah and three granddaughters. Linda was a devoted wife to Michael. She was so proud of her son Nick and adored her granddaughters. Linda also had many friends who loved her.

You can send condolences, donations and flowers to: 1071 Canyon, Ely NV 89301.

A celebration of Life & dinner reception will be held at the Jailhouse Casino Banquet room on Sat. Nov. 13th, 7:00pm-9:00pm.