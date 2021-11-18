Luciano Echegaray, age 87, of Ely, NV, passed away October 31, 2021 in Ely, NV from natural causes. “Louie” was born May 25, 1934 in Lesaka, Spain to Gregorio Echegaray and Josefa Miqelestorena, he was the youngest of 14 children.

Louie attended school in Spain. In November of 1951, he moved to the United States on a three-year sheep herding contract. He met Jean Hiatt and on September 28, 1957 in Elko, NV, they were married.

Louie made Ely his home, working as a sheep herder for many years and then hiring into the mining industry. He was active in Basque clubs and Jota dancing competitions. He loved being involved in the Basque culture.

Louie is survived by his sons; Luciano “Louie” Echegaray Jr. and Juan “Johnny” Echegaray, grandchildren; Barbara (Beau) Roberts and Joseph Echegaray, and great grandchildren; Brenden and Brianna Roberts. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Rick Echegaray and wife Jean Echegaray.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 Am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00Am and the Interment at the Ely City Cemetery will follow.