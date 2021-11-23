Her journey began on December 4th, 1933, and adventure ended on November 7th, 2021.

Elesa (pronounced Elisa) leaves behind her devoted and loyal, loving husband of 68 years, Daniel Lloyd Braddock.

Elesa was born into a family of 12 brothers and sisters, she has 38 nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly. Her sister Phyllis is the last living sister in the family, she will miss Elesa dearly.

Elesa was a devoted Mother of 5 Children, Ronald Keith (Kathy) Braddock, Judith Marie (Doug) Skeffington, Martha Ann Braddock, Sandra Lee (Matthew) Hibbs and Anthony Lloyd Braddock.

Nine (9) Grandkids, Marie, Sarah, Jason, JD, Samantha, Christopher, Aimee, Alysun and Emily. And Nine (9) Great Grandkids, Anjelica, Ethan, Shannon, Teagan, Sandra, Zoe, Ember, Cole and Claire.

As well as many family members, friends, kids and foster Children over the course of her married life.

She was an avid Amazon Gray Bird Lover, she adopted Cracker Jack (CJ) from the egg and raised him for 37 years. She also had countless dogs, a series of Muffin’s and a dachshund mix Boot’s. She loved her animals.

She worked as a teacher’s aid for many years in California.

She loved being outside with her family. She could knock a baseball out of the park, which all of us kids took full advantage of when we were younger! We thought the neighbor kids liked her better than us because of her baseball skills! She loved camping both in the family canvas tent that we all squished into and in our family’s motor homes, as a family we traveled and camped all over California and the United States, hiking, fishing, running around outside, any and all outdoor activities and she especially loved a great Bon-Fire.

Elesa and Dan moved to McGill in 1996. They loved the area, the people and riding around in the mountains. Although her journey is over, she will forever be engrained in our souls! Love you, Your family.