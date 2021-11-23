“Our Dearest Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Friend”.

On Saturday November 6th at age 83 our mom passed away at home with loved ones by her side after years of cancer.

Sharon was born in Tracey, California to Denise & Lester Segars on October 15, 1938. She grew up in the Turlock area and later moved to Manhattan, Nevada in 1967. She was very busy through the years raising a family, owner of several businesses and Post Master for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years.

Sharon was preceded by her daughter Mona, Parents, husband James Pauley and a grandson Jeff Pauley. She leaves behind 3 sons with their families of 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, Brother Leon Segars, many other family members and friends she loved dearly.

Services are being held in Turlock, California on November 18th at 10am in the Chapel at 4300 Geer Rd.