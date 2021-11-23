Vernon Lee Bradley passed away peacefully in his home, in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born to Floyd Ray Bradley and Goldie Irene Rice Bradley. He was predeceased by Floyd Ray Bradley, Goldie Irene Rice Bradley, his first wife, Gunnhild (Juni) Hahn, and son, Richard Bradley. He is survived by his wife Charlene Bradley; sons Vernon Lee Bradley Jr. (Spike), Sven Viktor Bradley and Bryce Allan Bradley; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Nonie was raised in Ely, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada by Carl August Carlgren and Goldie Irene Bradley Carlgren.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Nonie enlisted in the Army in his junior year of high school and received his diploma in the Army. In the Army he quickly showed the extent of his determination and bravery by training as a paratrooper in Metz, France and Weisbaden, Germany. He was a glider pilot and was highly decorated with several military accomplishments. Nonie joined the Electrical Union (IBEW) in 1963, became an electrical apprentice in 1964 and completed the apprenticeship in 1968. He retired in 2003 after 40 years. He was a respected businessman in the Las Vegas community, and he will be missed.

Nonie will be buried with military funeral honors on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 8:00am at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.