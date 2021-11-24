White Pine County Sheriff’ Deputies Andy Overson and Deputy Lowell Sommervold were recently honored with awards of excellence by the Office of Traffic Safety for their outstanding performance serving the citizens of White Pine County.

Both deputies were recognized for their outstanding performance managing and participating in the Office of Traffic Safety events. The Office of Traffic Safety awarded the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office a grant totaling $28,000. which is used to pay deputies overtime so they can provide the citizens of the county with extra traffic enforcement. The events target speeding, pedestrian safety, distracted driving and seatbelt use. Deputy Overson serves as the Sheriff’s Office coordinator for the traffic safety events. He is responsible for assigning deputies overtime shifts to work the traffic safety events and he collects the data they report. The data is then provided to the Office of Traffic Safety.

Submitted photo – Deputy Andy Overson and Deputy Lowell Sommervold were honored with Rewards of Excellence.

Sommervold was recognized for his willingness to work the assignments and his determination in enforcing the Nevada traffic laws. Deputy Sommervold recently conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in White Pine County and during his investigation made an arrest on an individual for trafficking a controlled substance. Sommervold and his K-9 partner located approximately 200 pounds of marijuana hidden inside the vehicle.

Sheriff Scott Henriod said, “The agency would like to congratulate both deputies and let them know how much we appreciate their dedication and determination in serving the citizens and making the county a safer place to live.”