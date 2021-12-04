Most consumers anticipate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however this year one local non-profit group wants to extend local shopping efforts here in Ely that will benefit both businesses and shoppers.

The White Pine Main Street Association has created Hometown Holiday. The group is looking for local businesses who would like to participate in this event that will take place between Dec. 4-18.

The first day of the event kicks off on Dec. 4, the same day of the parade and tree lighting ceremony. Businesses who participate are asked to stay open until 8 p.m. for shopping, dining etc.

Customers who make a purchase that is over $10 will receive an entry into a prize giveaway. There is no cost to the customer or the business.

White Pine Main Street Association will be promoting this event and encouraging customers to visit the participating businesses. All participating businesses will be provided with candy canes and raffle entries. Prizes will be provided by the White Pine Main Street Association, although any businesses that would like to contribute prizes can do so.

For more information, contact the White Pine Main Street Association via email at WhitePineMainStreet@gmail.com.