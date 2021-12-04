As a tumor that takes up 85 percent of three-year-old Channing Hermansen’s bladder, the family continues to travel back and forth to Salt Lake City for extensive treatments.

Channing was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that most often affects children. It’s reported that about 350 children, teens and young adults in the United States are diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma each year and is slightly more common in boys and often occurs before the age of 5. It is the most common soft tissue sarcoma found in children.

Channing’s parents, Maryah and Cody Hermansen live in Elko, but Channing’s grandparents, Shirley and Don Purinton, owners of the Ely Central Theater live in Ely, and are trying to help with the cost of medical expenses in any way they can. They have donated proceeds from their ticket sales from movies to raffle of livestock, and other donated items to assist during this difficult time.

In late September, Channing began his first treatment where a port was placed for chemo treatments, and lymph nodes were removed near his bladder. It was reported there are no cancer cells or tumor growth anywhere else in the body. The cancer is localized in and around the prostate and in and around the bladder, noting it is Stage 3.

But in just a three-month time frame, Channing has had seven chemo treatments, and a catheter placed so that no additional damage occurs to his kidneys.

Shirley said, “He has to travel back and forth to Salt Lake City for various treatments, this is a painstaking venture to accomplish with his family’s financial situation. It goes unsaid that Don and I as parents and grandparents will do all that we can to help them, but it’s still not enough.”

Shirley said the GoFundMe page was created called, “Channing’s Cancer fight,” and can be accessed by visiting the GoFundMe website. Bracelets are also for sale at the Ely Central Theater and Flower Basket in Ely, and in addition to that a Venmo account has been created: @ Cody-Hermansen

“A little from a lot of people goes a long way, we also need all the prayers that we can possibly get, I believe in the power of prayer,” Shirley said.