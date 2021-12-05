Cherry Rosenlund Knight, surrounded by her family, returned home to her Father in Heaven on November 6, 2021. She was born in Ely, Nevada on June 19, 1953, to Gilbert Rosenlund and Beverly Willfond Rosenlund.

Cherry grew up mostly in Spring Valley, Nevada where she loved the ranch life, especially working with horses and cows. She was always helping neighbors with gatherings and brandings. Cherry had a great love for animals, especially horses, dogs and her sheep. She always had her Mille at her side.

Cherry loved the Lord and spent time in the scriptures daily. She became a Pastor in the Liberty WInds Ministries Church. She performed many weddings and services.

Cherry is preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry and husband Turk Knight.

She is survived by her siblings, Gary (Colette) Rosenlund, Penny (Steve) Zayac, Raymond (Sandy) Rosenlund, Debbie Rosenlund and John (Amy) Rosenlund. By her four sons, Kurt (Karen) Parker, Bobby (Casey) Kelly, Brandon (Cindy) Kelly and Pook (Jessica) Hoots.

Cherry had many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. At her request, no services will be held.