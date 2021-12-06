5/04/1942 – 11/16/2021

Maureen Otzelberger was born on May 4, 1942, in Concord, California, and passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 16, 2021. Her parents were Manuel and Evie (Ferogiaro) Oliver. Maureen was of Italian and Portuguese descent. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Russell Oliver.

Her early years were spent in Concord, and she attended Queen of all Saints Grade School and Mt. Diablo High School. Maureen received her Associates Degree in Tourism in Las Vegas, from CCSN.

Maureen married William J. Otzelberger on August 16, 1964. They were married, until Bill’s untimely death at the age of 49.

Maureen relocated to Ely, Nevada 15 years ago, and loved the Nevada Northern Railway and living in a small community. She had served on the Regional Planning Commission, City of Ely Utility Board, and was very proud of being of service to Ely. She also served on White Pine Main Street Committee and White Pine Public Museum Board.

Before leaving Ely last month, she insisted her son wait until they could hear the Train go by, “one last time.”

Besides the Nevada Northern Railway, Maureen was very fond of the White Pine Tourism Board, Kyle Horvath, Errol Porter, and Nicole Collard.

Her special friends in Ely included, Bill Hohlt, Peter Hohlt, Angie Stevens, Marty & Andrea Westland, Ron & Tammy Calgreen, Sto Pavlakis (deceased), George Chachas, Judge Mike Coster, Caroline McIntosh, and Marietta Henry.

Maureen is survived by her son, Troy Dyer and her nephew Vincent Oliver.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 6,, 2022, commencing at 1:00PM, at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada.