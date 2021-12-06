William Albert Luce, 88, passed away on November 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. Bill was born on March 17, 1933 in McGill, NV to Eugene Joseph Luce and Sara Bertha Ericson. He married Edith Ann Bunnell on November 28, 1981 in Overton, NV.

Bill was raised in White Pine county in Ely. He had a love for the outdoors, and was often camping, fishing and hiking. After graduating, he moved to Panaca to work as a State Park Ranger. He eventually moved to Overton, NV, where he started to work maintenance on the equipment for the Park Service. He worked primarily in Valley of Fire, but spent time in the surrounding parks as well. He was very musical, and loved playing the guitar and the violin. He loved his family and loved spending time with them, even though his hearing waned. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was baptized later in life, and would attend church with his wife, Edith. When Butch Perkins approached Bill, Bill knew it was time and scheduled the day right then and there.

Bill is survived by his wife, Edith Ann Bunnell Luce; his children, Albert (Lori) Luce, Sara (Dustin) Ad ams, and Hanna (Josh) Taylor; his nine grandchildren; and his sister, Tecla Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Ted Wilcox, Carl Luce, and Fern Wilcox Eggert.

Viewing services were held on Friday, November 19, 2021 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Overton Chapel, with Funeral services followed at 11:00 a.m. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com