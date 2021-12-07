Bart Raymond Reed passed away on Tuesday November 16th, 2021 at the age of 62.

He was surrounded by loved ones including his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings. He was the greatest husband, father, grandfather and friend that anyone could ask for. He never missed an opportunity for human connection with friends or with strangers. In any interaction, large or small, he made those around him smile. He always chose to love others with his kind heart. He always went the extra mile to do the right thing. He was full of courage and positivity and acted with faith to solve problems.

Bart was born in Salt Lake City Utah on October 12, 1959 to Donald Willard Reed and Shirley Elizabeth Johnson. He grew up in Ely, Nevada riding motorcycles, disc jockeying at the local radio station, playing in the WPHS marching band, scouting and loving the high mountain desert. Bart graduated from White Pine High School in 1977. He served an LDS mission in Sendai, Japan from 1979 to 1981. He obtained a degree in marketing from BYU where he met the love of his life, Madeline Jacobs. They were married on November 06, 1981 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised three sons, Jacob, Daniel, and Andrew. They celebrated their 40th anniversary of a beautiful marriage together only 10 days before his passing. They enjoyed rzr rides in the mountains, being with family, supporting kids and grandkids, and having deep and meaningful conversations around the dinner table.

Bart spent his early career running the radio station, KELY, in Ely NV. His familiar radio voice was well known. He was frequently asked to MC events with his deep, warm voice and joyful delivery. He acted and sang in local theatre and loved to carry those lessons and songs into everyday life. He worked in sales, broadcasting and management with his siblings and parents at Reed Inc. He moved his family to Cedar City, Utah in 2001 where he returned to school in the church educational system at SUU. He served as a leader including bishop in the SUU, 2nd stake YSA ward. He deeply cared for and loved the young adults that he served. He acted in the Utah Shakespearean Festival for multiple seasons. In 2011 he and Madeline moved to American Fork, Utah. Over the last 10 years Bart worked as a senior manager for a merchant technology company. He used his special skills of personal connection and his leadership to navigate a growing company. He developed deep and loving relationships with his colleagues. Bart rode his bike 20-30 miles on the Murdock canal trail every day and looked great in spandex. He loved to joke, he loved to laugh, and he loved his family more than anything in the world.

Bart attended every performance, game, and school event for his grandkids. He loved them dearly and never ceased to tell them so.

Bart was true and faithful and lived a life of commitment. He never turned away from a calling or an opportunity to serve. He was unwavering in his beliefs and knew how to lovingly share those convictions with everyone around him with an open heart.

After a few months of sickness, Bart was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer on Monday November 15th. He peacefully passed away the next day surrounded by his loving family.

Bart was preceded in death by his parents Don and Shirley Reed and by his mother in law Janice Jacobs. He is survived by his wife Madeline, his sons Jacob, Daniel (Laura), and Andrew, his eight grandchildren Aurora, Lux, Benjamin, Latimer, Lucas, Dottie, Loulou, and Coco, his four siblings Duane, Donnell (Steve), Bryan (Sandra), and Diane, his brother in law Jeff and his father in law Tony Jacobs.

Services were held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the American Fork Stake Center in American Fork, UT 84003