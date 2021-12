Peter M. Maistros, age 64, passed away on February 19, 2021 at Mount Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. He was born June 11, 1956 to John William and Ann Cathrine Maistros in Ohio. He served our country in the U.S. Military and was a decorated Veteran.

Pete worked as a handyman and was employed by the White Pine County School District at the time of his death.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1100a.m., at the Ely Cemetery.