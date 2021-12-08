Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

NOV. 20. 2021

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the male subject in question believed several people said things about him and he began acting haphazardly. The subject was advised the comments weren’t aimed at him.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: Both parents accused the other of being unable to care for the child in question. Due to an ongoing case, the Division of Child and Family Services was contacted and assisted in remedying the situation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 59 year old Robert Aronson, of North Las Vegas, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Nothing was located.

New Bookings: Robert Aronson / Warrant / Bail $280

NOV. 21

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupant was sleeping.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: The reporting party disclosed being sexually assaulted. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Raphael Bolanos / Warrant / No bail / Arrested by NHP

NOV. 22

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party discovered several items missing from her curtilage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – a male subject passed away at his residence due to natural causes. Notification to be made to his next of kin.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – contact was made with the subject and she claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – James Tatman, of Idaho, was making a left turn, when a vehicle adjacent to him, operated by Pedro Tovar-Coria, of California, drifted out of his lane and struck Tatman. A report was completed and Tovar-Coria was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF TRESPASSING: City – the subjects were contacted and advised to leave the property.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the subject was contacted and advised she had been given permission to be on the property. The reporting party was advised.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and transported to the hospital for assistance.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile was located and was found to be in compliance with the law.

New Bookings: None

NOV. 23

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be receiving unwanted text messages. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties advised they had only been arguing. Both agreed to separate.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to have been arguing over child custody. They made amends for the night and separated.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – all of the parties involved were intoxicated and claimed to have been battered. They all went their separate ways for the night.

New Bookings: Cody Harlan / Possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell / Bail $200,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Erin Campopiano / Possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell / Bail $200,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police