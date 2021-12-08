Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

NOV. 12. 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – one of the parties was contacted and advised her boyfriend had battered her, in which injuries were present. The boyfriend had fled the area prior to deputies arriving. The investigation continues. REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject said he was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property from her yard. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: No juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City – two subjects were disagreeing with child custody. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole his vehicle. It was later determined to have been a civil issue regarding sold property by another owner.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 24 year old Levi Ellenburg, of Las Vegas, was arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Levi Ellenburg / DUI, driving the wrong way on a one-way, and failure to yield at a stop sign / Bail $1,080 Ray Rivera / Serving time for previous arrest

NOV. 13, 2021

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party discovered someone broke into his vehicle and stole property from within. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party stated a female keeps coming to her house, unwanted, causing issues. The female was located and advised not to return to the reporting party’s home.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said he was fine.

New Bookings: None

NOV. 14

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party said he was at a drinking establishment and had been battered by several unknown subjects. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed juveniles were shooting a dog with an airsoft gun. They were located and found to be shooting cans.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with a roommate. He was advised it was civil and to evict the roommate.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party and their roommate were arguing. Both were advised to keep the peace or separate.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – returned to the two roommates who were again arguing over the possibility of eviction. One of the parties decided to remain in their room.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject checked okay.

New Bookings: None

NOV. 15

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party said someone called her impersonating a detective in an attempt to defraud her of money. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and said he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Rafael Perez, 29, of Los Angeles, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and suspended registration.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – no disturbance was located.

New Bookings: David Garcia / Serving time for previous arrest Jose Martinez / Serving time for previous arrest Rafael Perez / Speeding, driving suspended, and driving with suspended registration / Bail $705

NOV. 16

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party discovered property missing from his garage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the owner was contacted and advised they clean the property.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City – Larry Perkins Jr was located deceased inside his residence due to unknown causes. The decedent was transported to the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

New Bookings: Samantha Loehr Hensley / Serving time for previous arrest Samantha Birge / Possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia / Bail $15,000 / Arrested by NHP Dylan Vaughn / Basic speed, obstructed drivers’ vision, possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia / Bail $15,000 / Arrested by NHP

NOV. 17

REPORT OF A DEATH: Samuel Erekson was found deceased in his residence after succumbing to a self-inflicted injury.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine. REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – both parties admitted having been involved in a fight. Both parties advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – vehicles matching the description given were located, but not driving recklessly. The drivers were warned.

New Bookings: Jaxson Murrillo / Battery by a prisoner with the use of a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a prisoner / Bail $500,000 / Arrested by the office of the Attorney General

NOV. 18

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and advised they had only been arguing. Both agreed to separate.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The report was unfounded. REPORT OF A TRESPASS: The reporting party had pictures of a female trespassing on his property. The female was warned not to trespass.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: Both parties were contacted and claimed to be having issues resoling a child exchange. One of the parties alleged to have been pushed by the other during the exchange, while the other denied the claim. A report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for the purpose of domestic battery.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – no reckless driving was observed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party advised having issues with their child being disrespectful. The child was counseled.

New Bookings: Jubal Nicholes / Serving time for previous arrest

NOV. 19, 2021

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party received a phone call from a subject who claimed to be a police officer, requesting her date of birth and social security number because a warrant was going to be issued for her arrest. She was advised law enforcement doesn’t operate in that manner and the call was fraudulent.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – 62 year old Randy Mike, of Duckwater, was arrested after he refused to leave a local business after causing a disturbance.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the subjects were located and claimed to be just hanging out.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a female was banging on his door, refusing to leave. The female was contacted and left without incident.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a former friend was harassing her via text message. The other party was contacted and advised to stop.

New Bookings: Randy Mike / Disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $710