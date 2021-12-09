The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is accepting applications for temporary seasonal firefighters. The application period opens Dec. 13, 2021 and closes Jan. 4, 2022.

Wildland firefighting positions are available in Ely, Pony Springs, and Caliente. Submit applications online at https://www.usajobs.gov/. For additional job information and a stepby-step guide on how to apply, go to https://www.firejobs.doi.gov.

Length of appointment varies depending on agency needs and funding, but cannot exceed 180 days, excluding overtime and training. The normal term of employment is from May through mid-September.

Salaries range from $13.45 to $16.90 per hour, depending on experience.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens. They must also be 18 years of age at time of employment and in possession of a valid driver’s license.

Selected individuals are required to complete a physical examination and drug screening prior to employment and are subject to random drug testing during their time of service. Those in primary firefighting positions must also complete a “pack test” upon entering duty, which consists of hiking three miles over flat terrain in 45 minutes or less while carrying a 45- pound pack.

The District hosted an application and resume workshop beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, for those seeking entry-level wildland fire positions. The session was held via Zoom and topics will include USAJOBS access and navigation, resume tips, and current and upcoming vacancies in the area. It is recommended that attendees establish a USAJOBS account prior to the workshop at USAJOBS Profile.

For more information, contact BLM Ely District Assistant Fire Management Officer Ray Maestes at (775) 289- 1923 or Fire Support Assistant Jennifer Hollingsworth, at (775) 289-1924.