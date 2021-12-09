8/11/1950 – 11/24/2021





James “Kent” Montgomery 71, passed away on the 24th of November 2021 at the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah surrounded by his loving wife and all of his children.

Kent was born on August 11, 1950 in Vernal, Utah to James Gordon and Maxine (Kitchen) Montgomery. His family moved to Cedar City, Utah in 1955 where he attended elementary school (East Elementary and North Elementary). They eventually moved back to Vernal where he graduated from Uintah High School in 1968.

Kent married his high school sweetheart Linda Faye Slaugh, daughter of Clayton John Slaugh and Opal (Hadlock) Slaugh on October 8, 1969. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 12, 1972 for all time and eternity. They have been happily married for 52 years.

Kent was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969 and served for 2 years. He served in the Vietnam War in 1970 – 1971. He was honorably discharged in 1971, achieving the rank of SP5. He attended Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City, Utah where he received an Applied Associate Degree in Electronics. He also attended Southern Utah State Collage in Cedar City, Utah where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Arts and a minor in Secondary Education. Kent continued his lifelong education receiving credits from 12 different universities and colleges.

Kent was a “jack-of-all-trades” and throughout his life worked in several different occupations and professions including: the oil field, construction, mining, all phases of home building and home improvement, contracting and sales. Kent taught school in Utah and Nevada for 18 years then drove truck over the road, coast-to-coast and border-to-border for several years. Kent was a true patriot and a free market entrepreneur. He and Linda, also a great entrepreneur, enjoyed working in the free market system of this great country.

Kent was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed many hobbies including traveling, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and visiting with friends and family. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and rarely missed an opportunity to see his children or grandchildren’s events.

Kent is survived by his spouse Linda of Lund, Nevada; his son James Chad (Sandra Jeanette Hepworth) Montgomery of Vernal, Utah; daughters Julie Ann (Steele Reid) Hendrix of Henderson, Nevada, Jennifer Lee (Brandon Norris) Hendrix of Elko, Nevada, Camie Janeal (Weston J) Hendrix of Lund, Nevada, Kelinn Daicy (Mike) Beardall of Wells, Nevada, Keauna Rena (Steve) Shoemake of LaGrange, Georgia and Kassidy Alicia Snedegar of St. George, Utah. Twenty-seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and 43 nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

He is also survived by his brothers, Steven Ray (Mary) Montgomery, Russell Scott Montgomery and Clay Gordon Montgomery; his sisters, Diane (David) Morton of Vernal, Utah, JoAnn (Brian) White of Magna, Utah. Brotherin-laws, Burnell Kaye (Carma) Slaugh of Vernal, Utah and Lee J. (Roxanne) Slaugh of Vernal, Utah. Sister-in-law, Shauna (Joe) Giles of Springville, Utah, and Diane Slaugh.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents James Gordon and Maxine, Father and Mother-in-law Clayton and Opal Slaugh, and brother-in-law Craig Slaugh.

A memorial service, family reunion, and celebration of Kent’s life will be held at the Lund Chapel December 3rd at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am and burial will follow the ceremony at the Lund Cemetery. There will be a luncheon and reunion at the Lund Chapel for the family following the burial.