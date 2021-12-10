Santa’s Reindeer Flyer Train runs through Dec. 28.

If you’re looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, there are several opportunities all around Ely.

The Festival of Trees auction kicked off on Friday December 3rd, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Bristlecone Convention Center. This year’s entertainment will be hypnotist Shawn Fetters. For additional information, contact Bunny Hill at 775-296-0439.

On the 4th, visitors enjoyed a variety of craft and bake festivals going on around Ely. The Christmas Bazaar, Craft and Bake Sale at the Senior Center located at 1000 Campton St. was held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Christmas Crafter’s Festival was held at the Bristlecone Convention Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Christmas parade took place that Saturday as well, beginning at 4 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony following shortly after.

The theme for this year’s parade was Christmas Throughout the Years.

The tradition of tree lighting began in 2001 when Gayle Bartlett began efforts to acquire a tree for downtown Ely. Donations poured in over the $5,000 needed to match a generous donation, and the tree was purchased.

Bill Sanford

Volunteers construct the tree for this Saturday’s tree lighting ceremony

Several volunteers — including Earlynn Betsill, Andy, Mark and Adam Callie, Mike Francone, Terry McIntosh, Bill Sanford, Jim Powell, Tomas Rodarte and Wayne Cameron — assist with assembling the tree for the annual event.

And, if you are feeling like a train ride may better suit you, Santa’s Reindeer Flyer train rides have already begun.

Take a ride to the North Pole while enjoying fun Christmas activities such as writing a letter to Santa. Once at the North Pole, Santa Claus will board the train to meet with all of the passengers.

Reservations are strongly recommended since the trains do sell out quickly. For more information call 775-289-2085.