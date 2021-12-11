Matthew Alden Bischoff passed away on December 3, 2021 at the age of 34. He was born on September 17, 1987 in Las Vegas to Robert Jay Bischoff and Jennifer Dulaney.

Matthew lived in Las Vegas and attended school there until 1999 when he moved with his family to Ely, Nevada. He spent the rest of his life in Ely where he attended WPMS and WPHS. In 2010 Matthew earned an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Office Technology with Network Specialist Emphasis at Great Basin College.

Matthew loved his family. He loved to play board and video games with his family. Even after his brothers had all moved away they still made time to play online games with him. His amazing smile and sparking eyes warmed all who were favored to know him.

Matthews hobbies and interests included things such as geocaching, home automation, working on his PC, networking, anything electronics related. He was a big science fiction fan, loved documentaries, and was a Star Trek nerd. His favorite food group is almost anything with ketchup on it.

Matthew also loved the Lord. He had great faith in The Lord Jesus Christ and in His restored church, The Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints. He spent time everyday reading and/or listening to the scriptures or other inspirational things. His kindly example and gentle spirit was a great example of what a Christian should be.

Matthew is survived by his parents Robert and Jennifer Bischoff, his grandparents Deanna Bischoff, Dalton (Ramona) Dulaney and Doris Dulaney, his siblings Ryan (Cyndi) Bischoff, Sara (Cody) Bischoff, Michael Bischoff, Thomas (Christina) Bischoff and Emily Bischoff and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 11th. A viewing will be held at 10 am and the services will follow at 11 am at the LDS Stake Center, 900 Ave E in Ely. Interment will be at the Ely City Cemetery immediately after the services.