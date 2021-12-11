Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

NOV. 26, 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – it was discovered the argument had taken place the day before and all parties denied any forms of violence had been used.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party allowed someone to remote into her computer after they claimed someone had tried to purchase a phone with her Amazon account. She soon realized the caller was scamming her and disconnected the connection. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – 29 year old Ely resident Seth Vanhorn was arrested after he refused to leave a local business after being trespassed from the residence.

New Bookings: Seth Vanhorn / Trespassing / Bail $355

NOV. 27, 2021

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a female made threats toward her while at her place of work. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered property missing from a vacant house she owns. A report was completed. REPORT OF VANDALISM: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and later escorted to the hospital for assistance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties advised they had only been arguing. They had already separated when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 36 year old Allison Mott, of California, was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

New Bookings: Abriana Trujillo / Forgery, burglary, grand larceny, and exploitation of an older person / Bail $70,00 Allison Mott / Possession of a stolen vehicle / Bail $25,000

NOV. 28, 2021

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – several male subjects were causing a disturbance at a local bar. One of the subjects was located intoxicated, walking in the roadway. He was warned multiple times to stay out of the roadway, but refused. The male, 23 year old Joseph McKnight, of Ely, was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her vehicle, but could not provide pertinent information about the theft or vehicle description. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone struck his vehicle while it was parked and unoccupied. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was contacted and claimed to be out for a walk.

New Bookings: Joseph McKnight / Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway / Bail $355

NOV. 29, 2021

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: City – a Utah agency requested assistance in locating a male and female that had unlawfully taken the female’s daughter from State custody. The male, identified as 38 year old Stetson Johnson, of Utah, was located and advised the location of the female and the daughter. The female was identified as 32 year old Katie Vanderwoude, of Utah. She was located in a local motel, with the child. Both Johnson and Vanderwoude were taken into custody for warrants from Utah. The child was placed in the custody of the Division of Child and Family Services.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was issued a citation for speeding.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and appeared fine.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a female had been harassing her. The deputy was unable to contact the offender.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The juveniles were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the subjects were located and denied fighting.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – 38 year old Jason Hacking, of Florida, was arrested for injury to property and resisting arrest after he damaged a local hotel room.

New Bookings: Stetson Johnson / Warrant, possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance, and ex-felon failure to register / No bail Katie Vanderwoude / Warrant / Bail $7,500 Jason Hacking / Injury to property and resisting arrest / Bail $5,000

NOV. 30, 2021

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed the mother of his children was not taking them to school. The mother was contacted and had a valid reason for their absence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party advised a previous tenant of one of his rentals had returned and was allowing other people in the home. The tenant was located and trespassed from the property, as was a companion she had allowed to stay at the house.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The subject was located and agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation.

New Bookings: Eric Patterson / Serving time for previous arrest Celisse Thompson / Warrant x2 / Bail $1,375

DEC. 1, 2021

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation. New Bookings: Sean Tambini / Courtesy hold for other jurisdiction.