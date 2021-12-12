Submitted photo

First Place winner for the float category went to Lori Williams and her family for the Christmas Story themed float

Second place was awarded to Party Train Express with the Learning Bridge Charter School taking third place.

The Horse Group winners were the Pony Express Riders, non-motorized, Ed Strugess representing the VFW. Motorized youth went to the Boys on their Bikes, Motorized adults had 3 winners total.. High Desert Trail Blazers took first place, Nevada Northern Railway, second, and CMC taking third place. Med X took the award in Emergency Response Vehicles.

Checks will be available for pick up, December 13th at the Chamber of Commerce.