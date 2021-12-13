Submitted photo

The White Pine High girls wrestling team competed in the Panguitch Invitational last weekend. From left, Zoie Matthews, Cora Rajala, McKenzie Rajala, Ann Wheable, Nua Vinson, Shayla Williams, Paige Beardall and Gianna Sedlacek

The White Pine High wrestling team returned to the mat in the Panguitch Invitational last weekend, but this time they were joined by the first-ever Ladycat wrestling team.

“We have nine girls out for our first ever all girls team.” Coach Joe Sedlacek said. “Most of the girls are freshmen, so we will be able to build on this number in the years to come. We anticipate that the girls will be a fully sanctioned sport next year.”

The Ladycats team had a great showing for their first tournament.

“We are pleased with how the girls did in their first tournament” Sedlacek said.

Leading the way for the Ladycats was Gianna Sedlacek bringing home the gold medal winning all four of her matches. She won a hard-fought match with a 2-1 decision over Panguitch (Enterprise). McKenzie Rajala and Alisia Beardall were secondplace finishers, Shayla Williams and Cora Rajala placed third, Nafanua Vinson placed fourth and Anne Wheable and Zoei Mathew placed fifth.

The Bobcats were able to shake off the rust from missing last season and brought home two champions. Sophomore Casetin Gubler won the 106 pound weight class without giving up a single point to opponents.

Submitted photo

Casetin Gubler, left, takes on an opponent in the Panguitch Invitational last weekend. Gubler took first place in the 106 pound division.

“Casetin has been looking forward to wrestling at this level for several years,” Sedlacek said, “And he took full advantage of it, dominating his weight class. Because of this he was named outstanding wrestler.”

Senior Nathanial Dolezal joined Casetin at the top of the podium winning the 220 championship. “Nathanial pinned seven of the eight opponents and in the other match he had a major decision,” Sedlacek said.

Junior Tristin Gubler had to withdraw from the tournament because of injury.

“It is a long season, so we felt it best that he sit the rest of the tournament. Sedlacek said.

Seth Manning placed 12th in a very competitive weight class. Taking the mat for the first time as a Bobcat were Tucker Maestes, 5th place, Brennen Allen, 6th place, Heston Windous, 3rd, Ivan Newman, 10th, Holden Windous, 11th, and Ben Rhoades, 12th.

“We are excited with the team we have, and should be very competitive at the league and state tournaments,” Sedalcek said. “We have a couple more wrestlers that were not able to wrestle that will add a lot to the team. It is still not too late for anyone to join the fun.”