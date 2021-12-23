Peggy Jeannette Park, 74 years of age passed away November 30, 2021 in Spokane Washington where she was living with her daughter Jamie Rate. She was born on January 15, 1947 in Tonasket, Washington to Harry and Winifred Davey. Peggy moved to Railroad Valley Nevada in 1981 with her then husband Gary Bevis. In 1986 they separated and Peggy moved herself and her children to Ely where she cooked at the Bank Club, Country Kitchen, and at the bakery at Anderson’s. Peggy had 4 daughters.

She married James Park on August 25th, 1988 and they made their home in McGill. She was multi-talented in craft work, sewing & reading. She had a doll shop in her basement of their home in McGill where many women spent hours there creating their ceramic dolls. She loved baking and sharing her treats with family and friends during the holidays. They had recently purchased a side by side and enjoyed many hours riding around the area enjoying the outdoors.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and her husband Jim just 4 months ago. She is survived by her daughters Angel(Walter) Elmer City WA, Debbie(Cody) Heron MT, Jamie(Gerald) Spokane WA and Tania(Jason) Ocala FL, her many grandchildren, many great grandkids, nieces, nephews, sister Alice(Byron) LA, sister Wendy Sunrise AZ and her sister in law Linda Petersen (Reggie) and stepson Robert Park

At her request there will be no services.