Peter E. Breitrick age 64, of Ely, NV passed away December 3, 2021 in Ely. He was born May 11, 1957 in Ely to Richard and Maryjane Breitrick.

Peter enjoyed antiquing and geology. He is survived by his daughter Pam McCormick and son Clint Breitrick; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; father Richard Breitrick; four brothers John, Jim, Matthew, Paul and two sisters Elizabeth and Catherine. Peter is preceded in death by his mother Maryjane Breitrick.

Services will be held at a later date.