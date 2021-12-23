Peter E. Breitrick age 64, of Ely, NV passed away December 3, 2021 in Ely. He was born May 11, 1957 in Ely to Richard and Maryjane Breitrick.
Peter enjoyed antiquing and geology. He is survived by his daughter Pam McCormick and son Clint Breitrick; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; father Richard Breitrick; four brothers John, Jim, Matthew, Paul and two sisters Elizabeth and Catherine. Peter is preceded in death by his mother Maryjane Breitrick.
Services will be held at a later date.
Peter was a fantastic individual. The entire family is so great. Went to school with many of them since Sacred Heart. Peter looked terrific in this picture. Wishing the family comfort from our Lord & Savior Jesus. Wishing all the best! Sure hope to see Paul again someday. Was in my class and such an outstanding and nice person. Have no idea where they all are now.
God bless,
Dale