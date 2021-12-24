Betty June Burgess went home to be with her loving husband John Eldon Burgess on December 9, 2021.

Betty was born on December 30, 1932 to Dewey and Carrie Smith in Duke, Oklahoma. Betty was preceded in death by her loving parents, sister Vivian, brother Bill, son Jimmey and her loving husband of 68 years Eldon. In their 68 years of marriage, they had five children. She is survived by her children Rickey (Carlene), Beverly Terhune (Bob), Martin, and Raylene Bloom (Roland), several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.