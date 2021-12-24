At a recent Ely City Council meeting councilman Ed Spear had an agenda item for approval of a support letter for the Truckee Meadows Boys & Girls Club proposed daycare facility.

Spear said he was excited about this project. “When I met Samantha Elliott, I found out there was a huge need for childcare, so I was very happy to see it on the agenda.”

Mike Worm, executive director for Truckee Meadows Boys & Girls Club, said that although Elliott recently left the Boys & Girls Club, Tony Enrique was here in Ely filling in.

“I just wanted to make myself available, this is something as Spear was saying, this is a need across the state,” Worm said.

The letter detailed how the club is willing to expand its local services to include this age demographic, that would be able to provide additional child care options for children ages six weeks to five years of age.

The location for the project is the former Murry Street School located at 900 Murry St. The project has an estimated cost of $1.5 million, which include $925,000 to rehabilitate the building and $575,000 as start-up funds for the program.

There are currently only two licensed childcare facilities in the area.

Magic Carpet Preschool reportedly provides services for up to 42 students ages 3-5 from September through May, Monday through Friday. There are no income restrictions for this program and there is an hourly charge for attendees.

The second is Little People’s Head Start, which provides services for up to 86 students ages birth to five years. These services are offered Monday – Thursday from September through June. Ninety percent of the slots are income-dependent slots, and a family of four only qualifies if they earn less than $26,000 per year.

According to the latest census data, 5.3 percent, 512 of the White Pine County population are within the 0-5 age group. The letter noted that Robinson Mine is the largest private employer in White Pine county. It was reported that 177 children 0-5 are enrolled on its health insurance plan as of Oct. 7, 2021.

The potential site of the new daycare facility is currently owned by the White Pine County School District, The proposed project would transform an existing building into a daycare with the capacity to service up to 70 children, ages 0-5. Worm said the school district is in favor of a long term lease.

The daycare would operate Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m., year-round.

The Truckee Meadows Boys & Girls Club opened its first location here in White Pine County in June of 2017 and served about 50 school members.

Since then, the Club has grown to five sites, housed in local schools serving more than 500 members, annually ranging from 5-18.

“I’d like to be further along, we did work with a local contractor here to deal with the budget, the next step we will need to do is get with an artichect,” Worm said.

Councilwoman Jerilyn Williams-Harper made the motion to accept the support letter, Councilman Ernie Flangas seconded it and was approved unanimously.