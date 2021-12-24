Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

DEC. 4, 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the victim was located and had obvious signs of being battered. The alleged suspect had fled the scene. Deputies later located the suspect, identified as 35 year old Brock Behler, of Ely. He was arrested for domestic battery with strangulation and interruption of a telecommunication device.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – deputies responded to a local bar and discovered no fight had taken place. Management advised the subjects involved had been trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party observed a vehicle strike a deer. The area was checked and the vehicle and the deer were not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The reporting party claimed a semi came into his lane and almost struck him head on while he was driving on the highway. The other vehicle was located and contact was made with the driver, identified as 53 year old Shane Cooper, of Ely. Cooper admitted to the intentional action. Cooper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the area was checked, but no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – Shaun Futrell, age 32, of Ely, was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with the reporting party, who advised a person they are married to had battered them. The suspect, identified as 26 year old Ashley McNay, of Ely, was arrested for domestic battery.

New Bookings:

Shane Cooper / Reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon / Bail $10,000

Shaun Futrell / Stop sign violation, driving revoked, and DUI / Bail $1,820

Ashley McNay / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000

DEC. 5, 2021

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed a parent had battered her. It was later determined no crime had occurred.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party discovered someone had damaged his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his residence. A report was completed. REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party discovered a juvenile family member had stolen property from others in the family. The suspect admitted the thefts. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party discovered someone had attempted to break into his home. A report was completed.

New Bookings:

Dakota Barela / Serving time for previous arrest

Brock Behler / Domestic battery by strangulation, injury to property, and interruption of a telecommunication device / Bail $30,000

DEC. 6, 2021

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and left the property per the request of the business.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were located and claimed to have just been arguing. They had separated prior to deputies arriving.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole a tire from a vehicle he was working on. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party claimed to have an issue with a vehicle purchased for a family member.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – two inmates battered each other while in lawful custody. The inmates were identified as 22 year old Victor Muniz, and 30 year old Devan Braden, both of Ely. Both subjects were charged with battery by a prisoner.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

New Bookings:

Mercedes Smith / Warrant / Bail $650

Jerry Burton / Warrant / Bail $1,195

Kailani Burton / Warrant / Bail $565

Kionna McNay / Serving time for previous arrest

Victor Muniz / Battery by a prisoner / Bail $10,000

Devan Braden / Battery by a prisoner / Bail $10,000

DEC. 7, 2021

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a school employee reported a student causing a disturbance. The student later complied.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed her exboyfriend had threatened her. The ex was contacted and denied the allegation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties advised they had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a former landlord was holding his mail. The landlord was contacted and advised all mail has been forwarded to the Post Office.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party, a juvenile, claimed they had been battered by another juvenile while at school. The investigation continues. REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed a landlord would not allow him to get his property from a domicile in which he was not on the lease. He was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile brought an airsoft onto school property and was allegedly threatening other children. The airsoft gun was confiscated and the child was released to their guardian. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – two juveniles reported being in a fight and the other juvenile was the instigator. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Ruth resident, Jonathan Pierce, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

New Bookings:

Jonathan Pierce / warrant and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000

DEC. 8, 2021

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: The person was located.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed the father of her child was making contact with the child, after being ordered by the court not to do so. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – it was discovered the subject moved to another city.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had been violating a protection order. The report will be submitted to the DA’s Office for prosecution.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – th reporting party discovered two bikes and multiple empty bottles near his workplace. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – a local business reported a male subject, who had previously been trespassed, had returned to the property. The male was located and identified as 36 year old Devin Hutchison, of Ely. Hutchison was arrested, and during a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

New Bookings:

Devin Hutchison / Trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $10,000

DEC. 9, 2021

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – the male SUBJECT was located and warned about walking in the roadway.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered a male SUBJECT damaging her fence and siding on her home. The damage was valued greater than $250. The male subject was located and identified as Gabriel Ramirez, of Ely. He was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the described vehicle was located, but the driver denied driving recklessly.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered damage to her vehicle, and provided video of the suspect perpetrating the crime. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student claimed another student had threatened to stab him, and the other student was found to have brought a knife to school. The parents were contacted and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Ronald Allen, of Washington, slid off of the highway due to slippery road conditions and struck a fence.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have struck another vehicle earlier in the day. The other vehicle had no damage, so the driver left.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the SUBJECT was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The SUBJECT was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – due to slippery road conditions, Adam Lopez, of Ely, slid into a guard rail.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have been threatened during an argument with several other people. All parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing.

New Bookings:

Gabriel Ramirez / Trespassing and injury to property / Bail $5,000