Ladies and gentlemen, behold the amazing response of California politicians to rising crime in their state.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, head of a city so under siege by crime that residents there have taken to leaving their car doors unlocked and their trunks wide open when parking on the streets so that criminals can see there is nothing to steal in the car. (It saves on broken windows and other smash-n-grab damage.)

“It is time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end,” Breed now says. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement and less tolerant of all the bullsh*t that has destroyed our city.”

Also talking tough is Gov. Gavin Newsom. He’s a former mayor of San Francisco and author of much of the “bullsh*t” faux tolerance that Breed suggests is ruining the city.

Last week he announced a $300 million funding plan to boost police efforts to combat retail theft.

The mayor and the governor know the tide is turning on crime. They each get a brownie point for at least recognizing that. But nothing is going to change until one stupid idea gets dumped: Misguided bail reform laws that fail to keep people in custody who really need to be culled from the herd until justice is served.

Consider Troy Davis. In 2017 and 2018, Mr. Davis, 51, was convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. He got out of prison and last summer was caught committing more crimes. He was released again because of “zero bail” policies.

Then in September a woman in Sacramento was raped and killed in her home. Her two dogs were also killed. Her home was set on fire.

The suspect? Troy Davis.

“None of these appalling crimes would likely have occurred had this person been behind bars where he belonged,” said Vern Pierson, president of the California District Attorneys Association.

Until that gets fixed in California, the residents and visitors of the state are bound to suffer the consequences of a mindless tolerance that prevents accountability and justice for criminals like Troy Davis. Mayor Breed has the right word for that: It’s unmitigated wholesale “bullsh*t.”

YES, BIDEN WON NEVADA

The Associated Press finished an exhaustive report on all the election fraud reports in the last presidential election. The stellar news organization went state-by-state and examined the issues. Bottom line: Biden won. No substantial voter fraud.

In Nevada, the report says “Ten Nevada counties, all rural and all won by Trump, reported no suspicious voter activity following the 2020 election. Between 93 and 98 potential cases were identified by election officials in six counties and Carson City. Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, provided a range of 10 to 15 potential fraud cases. In all, the number of possible voter fraud cases represents less than 0.3% of Biden’s margin of victory in the state.”

It also says: “In White Pine County, election officials said a voter attempted to cast a ballot after voting earlier in Clark County. Under the state’s same-day registration rules, the voter was required to cast a provisional ballot when she showed up to vote in person; election officials were required to do a statewide check to ensure the voter had not cast a ballot anywhere else, according to Clerk Nichole Baldwin.

That check indicated the person had voted in Clark County a few days earlier. Baldwin said the provisional ballot was rejected and not counted, ensuring the voter was unable to vote twice.”

Now you know. Let’s move on.

ONE MORE THING

– What do Santa’s elves learn in school? The elf-abet.

– What did the gingerbread man put on his bed? A cookie sheet.

– How do you wash your hands over the COVID holiday? With Santa-tizer.

– Why is it so difficult to buy Advent calendars? Their days are numbered.

– Why did Santa get a parking ticket on Christmas? He left his sleigh in a snow parking zone.

We wish all the best this season. Avoid soreheads as best you can. Be kind to everyone, laugh a little and always question authority.

Sherman Frederick is a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.