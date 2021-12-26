Larry Perkins Jr. was taken into his heavenly father’s arms on November 16, 2021.

He was born on May 7, 1997 to Larry Perkins Sr. And Rosaura Perkins. He grew up with two sisters, Edna and Kathy.

Jr. loved to skateboard with his buddies. He also liked to help his grandparents in Mexico take care of the milk cows.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Rosaura, sisters, Edna and Kathy, his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles and one niece and two nephews.

Jr., you are truly loved by so many, you will always be in our hearts. You are finally free from pain and suffering in God’s arms.

Rest easy Jr., I am at a loss without you,

Dad

Services were held on November 23, 2021.