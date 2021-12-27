Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

DEC. 12, 2021

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed someone created a false social media account in her name. She was advised to report it to the social media in question.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left without incident.

New Bookings: None

DEC. 13, 2021

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject could not be located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered a buck had tangled his antlers in his outdoor Christmas lights and made off with them.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The reporting party believed her daughter had been abused by the child’s biological father. The incident was documented, but unfounded.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male SUBJECT was arguing with him regarding his driving. The male subject was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Wenceslao Abundis, of Las Vegas, was arrested for a probation violation.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile was reportedly touching other juveniles inappropriately. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and admitted to arguing over property. One of the parties was in the process of moving out and left without incident.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party and another subject had a disagreement regarding property and a verbal agreement. The incident was documented.

New Bookings: Wenceslao Abundis / Probation violation / No bail

Anthony Fallin / Warrant / Bail $210 /

DEC. 14, 2021

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Contact was made with the occupant, who was an investigator. He checked okay.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was okay.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed a male known to her battered her. The male denied the accusation. The reporting party requested the incident be documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject, who had previously been trespassed from the property, had returned. The male subject was not located.

New Bookings: None

DEC. 15, 2021

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle caused by another vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – two students were involved in a fight at a local school. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked and nothing unusual was noted.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Brian Keen, of Las Vegas, struck a stop sign while making a turn. A citation was issued.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject left the property, per the request of the property owner.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party said she was retrieving property from her ex-husband’s house, when he slammed the door on her foot. He claimed it was an accident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 51 year old Roderick Mangum, of Idaho, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.

New Bookings: Roderick Mangum / Warrant / No bail

DEC. 16, 2021

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was located and claimed he was going hiking.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle had plowed snow to an area near her house, which when it melts, floods part of her house. The driver of the truck was located and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local business was plowing snow from their parking lot into the street. They were advised not to do so.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject left the property when asked to do so.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 45 year old Christepher McConaha, of McGill, was arrested for driving with a revoked license, expired registration, and being out of compliance with sex offender registration.

New Bookings: Larry Davis / Transporting a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, and possess of drug paraphernalia / Bail $100,000

Arnulfo Escalante / Murder / No bail / Arrested by the Office of the Attorney General

Christepher McConaha, Driving revoked, expired plates, no proof of insurance, and violation of sex offender registration / Bail $11,290

DEC. 17, 2021

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a female came into her workplace and took merchandise without paying. The female was located and identified as 31 year old Chelsea Lindley, of Idaho. She was later arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party was upset because a public utility cut tree branches near a power line on his property.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party discovered someone used her personal identifying information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed someone plowed snow, dirt, and rocks into her fence, damaging it. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle was driving recklessly, and when they approached the driver, he threatened her. The driver was located and denied making any threats.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Based on the investigation, 57 year old Lance Burns, of Ely, forced his way into the home of a former girlfriend, damaging the structure, and assaulting her. He was later located operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. He was taken into custody without incident.

New Bookings: Chelsea Lindley / Warrant / Bail $440

Lance Burns / home invasion, trespassing, assault, injury to property, driving revoked, and expired registration / Bail $15,000