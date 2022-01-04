The Hotel Nevada was robbed last week in the early morning hours.

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:45 a.m. that a robbery was occurring at the Hotel Nevada.

When deputies arrived, employees reported that a man wearing a gray or white flannel jacket with a mask on approached the front desk with a note that made threats towards the employee and demanded money.

The suspect was described by Hotel Nevada staff as a man, standing approximately 5-8 in height, weighing approximately 150-170 pounds.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information related to this event to call 775-289-8808.