A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions across key highways, freezing temps and snow blowing across roads, left many travelers scrambling to get to their holiday destination last Thursday, prior to Christmas Eve.

The storm dropped a reported 9 inches of snow giving all that reside in White Pine County a White Christmas.

Above, Gary Stokes captured his grandkids having fun sledding in the fresh powder last Friday.

At right, Julie Noyes captured a view of the outside where cars were capped with snow, patios were buried in snow.