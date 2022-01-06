Kenneth E. “Ken” Fraser, 83 passed away November 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV., following a long illness. Ken was born May 23, 1938, in Ely, NV, the fifth of six children born to Patrick C. and Ethel (Rioordan) Fraser.

Raised in Ely, he graduated from White Pine County High School in 1956. He then took a computer position with Kennecott Copper Corp. at their smelter in Mc Gill and later married his long-time girlfriend Sharon Sankovich on June 27, 1959. In December 1961 he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Ord in Salinas, CA for two years and was then released from the Army. He then continued his employment with Kennecott until they shut down operations. Ken and Sharon then moved to Winnemucca in October 1985 for two years where Ken took a computer position with a hospital. Then in April 1987 they moved to Reno where Ken took a computer position with Fitzgerald Casino and later a similar position with Boomtown Casino, west of Reno until his retirement.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents, sister Patricia, and brothers James and Albert. Surviving are his brothers Dale Fraser, Las Vegas, NV and Robert Fraser, Donnelly, ID.

Cremation is being handled by Walton’s Sierra Chapel in Reno. A graveside service will be conducted in Ely at a later date.