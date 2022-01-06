DeeDee Sandoval, White Pine Jr. Livestock Sale Clerk, is shown receiving a check for $500 as a donation to the 4-H Scholarship Fund. The All Class Reunion Committee donates excess funds to various causes in the community. Left to right: Sally Gust, DeeDee Sandoval, and Leslie Martin.
