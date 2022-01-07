Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

DEC. 18, 2021

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 23 year old Zachary Norton, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF DAMAGED PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered damage to his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – roommates were arguing over their current living conditions. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the subject was assisting someone in getting unstuck.

New Bookings: Elizabeth Phillipenas / Warrant / No bail

Marissa McCracken / Serving time for previous arrest

Zachary Norton / Warrant / No bail

DEC. 19, 2021

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male came into his workplace and took merchandise without paying for it. Per their request, the male subject was trespassed from the business.

New Bookings: Jeff Prior / Driving on the right side required, giving false information, obstructing a peace officer, and DUI / Bail $3,775 / Arrested by NHP

DEC. 20, 2021

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – two male teens got into an argument and one teen threw a knife at the other, striking him. The teen that threw the knife was later taken into custody for battery with a deadly weapon and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: The person was found by another law enforcement agency.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party received a letter advising she was being sent to collections via an online pay service. Contact with the pay service revealed no activity.

REPORT OF IDENTITY THEFT: The reporting party discovered someone had used her identity to defraud unemployment and the IRS. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: The reporting party claimed the adverse party of a protection order tried to contact her via a third party. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have been involved in an accident earlier and had exchanged info with the driver of the other vehicle.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – two roommates claimed to have issues with the other. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 24 year old Rodney Lesher Jr, of El, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had been harassing him by excessively contacting him. Deputies located the subject and advised him to stop calling the reporting party.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party heard someone had possibly made a threat toward one of his family members. The threat was not substantiated.

New Bookings: Rodney Lesher Jr / Warrant / Bail 5,000.

DEC. 21, 2021

REPORT OF A ROBBERY: City – an unknown subject used force, or the fear of force, to obtain property from another. The investigation continues. REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party discovered a previous spouse had accessed and removed her money from a joint account. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party discovered someone struck his vehicle while it was parked unattended in front of his residence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – it was discovered the subject had moved from the area.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party observed a male subject steal merchandise from her workplace without paying. The male was located and trespassed from the property per the request of the reporting party.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – two juveniles reported parking their bikes in front of a residence. When they returned to the residence, the bikes were missing. The bikes were located at another house, where the occupant claimed to have found them and believed them to have been abandoned. The bikes were returned and a report was completed.

REPORT OF BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by a family member. The reporting party was transported to the hospital for medical attention. The family member was not located. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: None

DEC. 22, 2021

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party advised a female slapped his vehicle while he was backing up from a parked position, and then accused him of hitting her. The female had left the scene prior to deputies arriving.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male SUBJECT had a dog on a leash, which became aggressive toward her and her dog and the male was irate with her. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male SUBJECT came into her workplace and took merchandise without paying. The male was later located and issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a person with whom he entrusted money had converted it to his own use without permission. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – all three subjects left the property when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to not have a plan to hurt themselves. They were released to a family member, who said they’d stay with the SUBJECT.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were contacted and were fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and admitted to arguing. Both agreed to separate for the night.

New Bookings: None