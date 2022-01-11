Teresa DiCianno passed away December 21, 2021 under Hospice Care in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 91. She was born December 25, 1929 to Amico and Carolina Mezzanotte DiCianno in San Pietro Avellana, Italy. She came to Ely from Italy on October 12, 1947 after her home town was destroyed in the war. She came here without knowing a word of English. She attended Ely schools and after graduating from White Pine High School she went to work at the First National Bank of Ely in 1954. There she started as a bookkeeper, then as a teller, and then worked as a general clerk. She enjoyed helping people and interacting with them. To her that was everything and retired after 43 years of service.

Her proud Italian family includes her nephew Dino DiCianno of Carson City, niece Dr. Julie DiCianno of Albuquerque, New Mexico, niece Carol Sue Elias of Ohio, niece Anna Marie Michaels of Boardman, Ohio, and grand nephew Nicholas DiCianno of Carson City and numerous great grand nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Amico and Carolina and two brothers Emilio and Antonio ”Tony”.

Teresa was a devout Catholic and assisted with the altar society and other functions at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely. She was very devoted to this church for many years. Teresa protected, counseled and cared for her parents as they grew older. She was always by their side when they needed her the most. Most of all, she loved being with her family, friends, dog and cat, and always gave of herself freely to everyone she knew. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We love you Teresa. You’ll always be in our hearts.

There will be a Recitation of the Rosary by Sister Sandy DiCianno at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 pm; and a Mass of Christian Burial at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 am and officiated by Father Elias Kabuk. Pallbearers are Kevin Matteoni, Michael DiCianno, Dr. Jeffery Matteoni, Michael Iannachione, Carl Iannachione, Nino Iannachione and Nicholas DiCianno. Honorary Pallbearers are John Gianoli, Rob Gelskey, John DiCianno, Michael Carrick, Frank DiSanza, John Halloway, Alex Elias, Peter Holloway, Sam Gundersen, Jim Hollinger, Dan Michaels, Tony Zarandona, Peter Echaniz, Timothy Curtin and Florindo Mariani.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Aviant Hospice, Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley and Mountain Vista Chapel for their tender care of Teresa. They are all caring folks from heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely or a charity of your choice.