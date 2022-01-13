Ely is seeing a slight surge in COVID-19 cases since the holidays. There are currently 23 active cases with six of those being vaccinated people. New guidelines for quarantine from the CDC were issued last week.

Instead of the previous 10 days, it has been reduced to 5 days. The William Bee Ririe Hospital is reminding people that if you test positive for COVID, regardless of your vaccination status, you should still stay home for five days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house. Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, if you have had your booster, completed the primary series of Prifzer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months, it is recommended you wear a mask around others for 10 days, test on Day 5, if possible, and if you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

If you have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago, and are not boosted, or completed the primary series of J&J over five months ago, and are not boosted or are unvaccinated, it is recommended to stay home for five days, after that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days, and test on Day 5 if possible.