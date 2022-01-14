Myron Burrell Bybee, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021. He was born to Evah Munson Bybee and Myron Burrell Bybee Sr. on September 9, 1938, in Ely Nevada.

Burrell spent his youth on the Georgetown Ranch, where he developed his skills in horseback riding that spurred his lifelong love for horses. The family later moved into Ely where he attended school and worked with his father at Burrell’s Market. After graduating from White Pine High School in 1956, Burrell attended both the University of Utah and BYU. Upon returning to Ely, he was swept off his feet by Janet Gaufin and they were married soon after in 1961. He began working various jobs for Kennecott Copper Corporation & The Nevada Northern Railroad, working on both the train and eventually a position in the accounting office in McGill. He left Kennecott when an opportunity presented itself at The First National Bank of Ely, where he would work for the next ten years. He always said working at the bank for Albert Gianoli was better than a business degree and prepared him for his future as an entrepreneur. During this time, he also joined the National Guard attending Officer Candidate School and obtaining the rank of Captain. He was the Commander of the combined Ely and Elko units. Throughout his various jobs he still worked many nights and weekends at the market which would become Evah’s Drive In and The House of Steak. Eventually, heeding his desire to be in business, he left the bank to work with his dad full time. While they were growing the business, he obtained his license to sell insurance and opened the John Hancock Insurance agency out of the front office of the restaurant. The Copper Queen Motel followed in 1974 and eventually The Copper Queen Hotel and Casino was built in 1986.

Burrell and Jan had two sons, Mark and Shane. They followed him into the business, starting in the kitchen at age nine. They were fortunate to spend endless time with their dad from that point on, working and having lunch together every day for the rest of his life. Burrell taught the boys many lessons over the years, both in business and in life, the most important being to always be charitable and respect everyone. He never let anyone go hungry, with a standing rule that anyone coming in the restaurant requesting a meal was never denied. He was also known to frequently bring people in from the highway in front of the restaurant to feed them.

Unfortunately, in 1981 he lost Janet to cancer. Later, Burrell married Barbara Blevins in 1989. They were together for many happy years before Barbara passed away in 2011.

Burrell was very civic minded and contributed his time to many boards and organizations over the years. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved the gospel, and he held many callings with the church.

He was elected to both the White Pine County School Board and the Ely City Council, as well as a member of The White Pine County Fair and Recreation Board, the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Board, the Ely Volunteer Fire Department, the Ely Rotary Club, Ely Elks Lodge and the Jaycees. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years.

In Burrell’s later years he returned to his childhood love of horses, moving to a home with horse property. He loved to volunteer to move cattle for any rancher in need of a hand. It was his favorite pastime, riding with fellow horsemen, DeMont Hansen, Dave O’Donnell and countless friends among the cowboys and ranchers of Lund. Dad was fortunate to be able to do this until he was over 80 years old. At the same time, he began traveling almost weekly to attend Utah Symphony concerts with his childhood friend, Bruce Barnson and his wife Treva. Dad always considered Bruce more of a brother than just a friend and was thrilled to share these times with them.

Burrell was preceded in death by his parents Burrell Sr. and Evah, sisters Larue, Aileen and Marlene, as well as his wives Janice and Barbara. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Tami) and Shane (Kay). Grandchildren: Janet, Hailey, Spencer (Amanda), Emily and Dylan. Great grandchildren: Macayla, Payton, Westin, Dylan, Brody, Nya, Sophia and Wyatt and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mary Boatman and Janice McShane for their assistance the past two years in his home care.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nevada Northern Railway.

Services will be held at a later date.