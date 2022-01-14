The Fire & Ice Festival returns this weekend with multiple events throughout the area for people of all ages with activities around sports, arts, food and drink, tournaments, live music and not one, but two fireworks shows.

Jason Bath

Last year’s fireworks display during the Fire & Ice Festival

An event that began in 2003 has evolved into a long-standing winter tradition in White Pine County regardless of the weather conditions.

Events kick off on Friday with snow sculptures being made at Veterans Park, weather permitting of course. Ceramics painting at Desert Rose, mural walking, and a concert at the Bristlecone Convention Center featuring Tom Bennett, who plays western rock and outlaw country.

Nevada’s longest running and only cross country ski race, the Bristlecone Birkebeiner, kicks off Saturday, 8 a.m. at Ward Mountain.

Hosted by Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts, this event now features a fat bike division. And if that doesn’t fit into your repertoire, Saturday is filled with more events such as a dart tournament, disc golf tournament, bowling, or simply catch a movie at the Ely Central Theater in between events.

The Fireworks Train departs from the Nevada Northern Railway at 4:30 p.m. The most anticipated part of the entire weekend could be the fireworks display off the back of the train. And if you didn’t get enough light in the sky after the fireworks show, head on down to the Nevada Northern Railway to checkout the art sculpture bonfire that kicks off at 7 p.m.

Sunday finishes off the weekend of fun with a 9 a.m. morning hike at Cave Lake State Park in addition to other events at Broadbent Park such as a horseshoe or cornhole tournament, and open axe throwing. Snow sculptures will be judged at 3 p.m., with the final fireworks display at 5:30 at Broadbent Park.

For more information contact the Bristlecone Convention Center at 775-289-3720.